Joe Mixon's home involved in police probe after reports of shots fired

Field Level Media
Sheriff deputies were on the scene of this home on Ayers Road in Anderson Township Monday evening after a report of shots fired outside. A juvenile was taken to the hospital. The home is associated with Joe Mixon, Bengals running back. The home is held in a trust. The street was quiet Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023. House Associated With Joe Mixon In Anderson Twp
Image: Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff's deputies entered the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon after reports of shots being fired on Monday night.

Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, the sheriff's office said a juvenile sustained "non-life threatening injuries." No arrests were made.

"Our detectives will continue to review this evidence diligently and conduct interviews," the sheriff's office said in a statement, per the newspaper. "We hope to provide a more comprehensive update to the investigation later this week."

Mixon's sister, Shelonda, told WLWT News 5 in Cincinnati that her brother was not involved in the shooting.

The police descended on a home located in Cincinnati suburb Anderson Township at approximately 8:30 p.m. Deputies placed yellow crime scene tape around the house and entered the home at approximately 1:30 a.m. after a law enforcement officer arrived with an envelope with documents.

Police removed the crime scene tape at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Mixon, 26, had charges of aggravated menacing filed and dropped against him last month.

Mixon completed his sixth season with the Bengals, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

Last season, he had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 441 yards and two TDs. In his six seasons, Mixon has rushed for 5,378 yards on 1,314 carries and 40 TDs, along with 231 catches for 1,763 yards and 10 scores.

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round with the 48th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. A potential first-round pick, he dropped in the draft after concerns about his character. While at Oklahoma in 2014, Mixon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for punching a woman in the face.

Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl that season.

--Field Level Media

