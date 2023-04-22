Joe Musgrove wins in return as Padres edge D-backs

Ha-Seong Kim snapped a 0-for-16 skid with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the top of the sixth inning Saturday night to help lead the visiting San Diego Padres to a 5-3 victory in Arizona

The Padres loaded the bases with none out against Diamondbacks' starter Merrill Kelly on a pair of walks around a single by Juan Soto

Reliever Kyle Nelson struck out his first two hitters (Nelson Cruz and Jake Cronenworth) before Kim grounded a single through the left side, scoring Fernando Tatis Jr. and Soto.

Joe Musgrove (1-0) made his first start of the season for the Padres and gave up three runs on seven hits, with six strikeouts over five innings to earn the win. Four Padres relievers each worked a scoreless inning, with Josh Hader earning his seventh save

Tatis, who returned from an 80-game PED suspension on Thursday, homered on a high drive to left as the Padres scored two in the first off Kelly. Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk and scored from first on Matt Carpenter's 412-foot double off the wall in center

Three straight singles by Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker gave Arizona a run in the bottom of the first. Two innings later, Walker followed a two-out double by Carroll with a 368-foot homer to left.

Kelly retired 10 straight after Carpenter's double in the first. Then he issued two walks in the fifth before loading the bases without retiring a hitter in the sixth. Kelly gave up four runs on three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings to take the loss and fall to 1-3.

The Padres ran to a final run in the eighth

Soto opened the inning with a single off Scott McGough, raced to third on Bogaerts' groundout to third and scored on Cronenworth's two-out, line-drive single to center off Andrew Chafin.

--Field Level Media