Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Joey Meneses' clutch homer lifts Nats over Rockies

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 25, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses (45) doubled against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Nationals Park.
Jul 25, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses (45) doubled against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Nationals Park.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Meneses belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning to cap his three-hit performance, lifting the host Washington Nationals to a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

Stone Garrett launched a solo homer in the seventh inning and Riley Adams and Jeimer Candelario each had an RBI double for the Nationals, who have won four of their past five games

Advertisement

The game featured two weather-related delays and finally ended just before midnight. Washington won't have much time to savor the flavor of the win, as the rubber match of the series begins on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Elias Diaz's second RBI single accounted for his third hit of the night and staked the Rockies to a 5-2 lead in the top of the eighth

Advertisement
Advertisement

Candelario countered with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth, and the next batter, Meneses, deposited a 1-1 curveball from Justin Lawrence (3-4) over the wall in left field to give the Nationals the lead

The homer was Meneses' seventh of the season and his first since he hit four in three days from July 7-9.

Jose Ferrer (1-0) emerged with his first major league victory despite allowing one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Kyle Finnegan tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure his 14th save of the season.

Lawrence permitted four runs (three earned) on three hits in one inning.

Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar homered to lead off the third inning, Michael Toglia had an RBI double and Alan Trejo contributed a run-scoring single as part of the team's 15-hit attack.

Advertisement

Diaz hit a two-out single in the second inning off Trevor Williams and came around to score on Toglia's RBI double just inside the right field line. Toglia didn't stay on second base for long, as he scored on Trejo's single to left field.

Washington halved the deficit on Adams' RBI double in the second inning, but Garrett was thrown out at the plate on the play to end the inning.

Advertisement

Tovar restored Colorado's two-run lead to begin the third inning by sending a first-pitch slider from Williams off the left field foul pole.

Ryan McMahon followed with a single, advanced to third on a single and a groundout and scored on a single to left field by Diaz.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media