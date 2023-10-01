Joey Votto ejected in possible career finale, apologizes to Reds fans

Joey Votto may have played the last game of his decorated major league career. If so, his goodbye lasted just one inning.

Votto was ejected Sunday for arguing with home plate umpire Shane Livensparger in the Cincinnati Reds' season-ending 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Votto struck out on a foul in the top of the first inning. Before the top of the second, he went to have a conversation with Livensparger, possibly about the called second strike during his at-bat. Livensparger handed him the 15th ejection of his 17-year career.

The 40-year-old, who has played exclusively for the Reds, has not said whether he will return in 2024.

"I cannot holler at the umpire from our teams bench," Votto wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "He was completely justified in ejecting me. For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry."

The first baseman finished the year with a .203 batting average, 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 64 games. He missed the first two-plus months of the season while recovering from left shoulder surgery.

Votto is a career .294 batter with 356 home runs, 459 doubles, 1,144 RBIs and 1,171 runs. He was the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player and a six-time All-Star.

