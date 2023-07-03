Joey Votto's blast helps sizzling Reds sink Nationals

Joey Votto smacked a two-run homer, Cincinnati relievers tossed four scoreless innings and the visiting Reds held on to defeat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Monday night

Tyler Stephenson had two hits and an RBI for the Reds, who have won five of six and 17 of 21. Cincinnati is 11-1 in its last 12 road games

Luke Weaver (2-2) pitched five-plus innings for the win. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two. Ian Gibaut, Buck Farmer, Derek Law and Alexis Diaz each worked a scoreless inning, with Diaz earning his 24th save.

Washington's Corey Dickerson reached on an infield hit with one out in the ninth, but pinch runner Stone Garrett was thrown out trying to steal second.

Jeimer Candelario homered for the Nationals, who had won four of five. Dickerson and Lane Thomas had two hits each

Nationals starter Jake Irvin (1-5) gave up three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked one

Thomas led off the bottom of the first with a ground-rule double but the Nationals couldn't bring him home

Jake Fraley singled with one out in the Cincinnati second. With two outs, Spencer Steer singled to right, sending Fraley to third. Stephenson lined a single to left, scoring Fraley to make it 1-0.

Elly De La Cruz led off the fourth with a single and, with one out, Votto homered into the Reds bullpen in left center to increase the lead to 3-0. It was his fourth blast of the season

Washington got one back when Candelario led off the bottom of the fourth with his 12th homer of the season, a shot to center.

The Nationals opened the sixth with a walk by Candelario and a single by Dominic Smith. That was all for Weaver, who was replaced by Gaibut. Joey Meneses flied out, but Keibert Ruiz singled, scoring Candelario to make it 3-2. Dickerson struck out and CJ Abrams flied out to end the rally

--Field Level Media