Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

John Carlson shines in return as Caps crush Blackhawks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) and Blackhawks goaltender Anton Khudobin (31) during the first period at Capital One Arena.
Mar 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) and Blackhawks goaltender Anton Khudobin (31) during the first period at Capital One Arena.
Image: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman John Carlson collected a goal and an assist in his return from a 36-game absence, lifting the host Washington Capitals to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Who disappointed us most in March Madness?
11 hours ago
Will Aaron Rodgers turn the Jets into instant contenders?
Yesterday

Carlson was playing in his first game since sustaining a fractured skull and laceration of the temporal artery on Dec. 23.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom each recorded a goal and an assist and Conor Sheary, Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd also tallied.

Advertisement

Former Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome notched two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (34-31-8, 76 points), who extended their home point streak against Chicago to 11 games (9-0-2).

Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev scored early in the third period and Anton Khudobin turned aside 22 shots for the Blackhawks (24-41-6, 54 points), who have lost 10 of their past 13 games (3-9-1).

G/O Media may get a commission
Binoid THC-O Gummies
25% Off + Free Shipping
Binoid THC-O Gummies

Premium THC-O
Binoid established themselves as a trusted pioneer—and their ultra-potent, premium THC-O gummies are head-and-body high delight.

Use the promo code GIZMODO25
Advertisement

Sheary took advantage of a giveaway by Khudobin to open the scoring at 10:15 of the first period. The goal was Sheary's 14th of the season and second in as many contests following a 21-game drought.

Mantha doubled the advantage in short order by scoring from between the circles. Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games by notching an assist on Mantha's 11th goal of the season.

Advertisement

Dowd converted a feed from Aliaksei Protas and beat Khudobin from the left circle to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0 at 1:27 of the second period. The goal was Dowd's 13th of the season.

With his team on the power play, Backstrom alertly poked home a loose puck following a deflection off Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy's skate to stake Washington to a 4-0 lead at 8:12 of the second.

Advertisement

Carlson, who picked up an assist on that exchange, scored a power-play goal following a wrist shot from the point at 1:04 of the third period. The tally was Carlson's ninth of the season and first since Dec. 3.

Zaitsev ended Kuemper's shutout bid at 3:08 of the third period before Ovechkin scored his team-leading 41st goal of the season and fourth in the past three games.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media