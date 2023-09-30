Jon Rahm brushes off Brooks Koepka's 'act like a child' jab

Jon Rahm said he has no issue with Brooks Koepka, even though the latter accused him of acting "like a child."

Koepka's comment came on the heels of Rahm venting a bit of frustration after he left a 10-foot putt short on the 17th hole Friday in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome. Rahm, 28, let loose by hitting one of the signs heading up to the 18th tee.

"I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But you know, it is what it is. Act like a child," Koepka said in a television interview on Friday. "But we're adults. We move on."

Rahm addressed Koepka's comment after the Spaniard helped Europe secure a 9 1/2-2 1/2 lead after the morning foursomes on Saturday. Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 2 and 1.

"I mean, I'm not going to stand here and say I'm a, you know, perfect example on what to do on a golf course. I don't think either of us two are (laughter)," Rahm said with Hatton by his side.

Rahm didn't leave it there.

"I'm very comfortable with who I am and what I do. I've done much worse on a golf course like that. That doesn't even register to a low level of Jon anger on the golf course," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm very happy with who I am, and I needed to do that at that moment to let off some steam and play the hole I wanted to do. And clearly it worked out, played two great shots and got a little lucky on the putt. I needed to do what I needed to do to perform under those circumstances.

"Is it right or wrong, childish or not, I don't know, but that's what I needed at the moment."

—Field Level Media