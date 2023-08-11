MLB

Jon Singleton hits 1st HR in 8 years, then does it again in Astros' rout

By
Field Level Media
Aug 11, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton (28) celebrates his three run home run with designated hitter Yainer Diaz (21) and center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) in the second inning at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Singleton posted his first career multi-home run game while Justin Verlander won in his 500th career start as the Houston Astros walloped the visiting Los Angeles Angels 11-3 Friday

Singleton, signed by Houston as a minor league free agent on June 24 and recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, went 3-for-4 with a walk and a career-high five RBIs in his first appearance at Minute Maid Park for the Astros since Sept. 25, 2015. It was a memorable return

The Astros erased a 1-0 deficit when Singleton bashed a 2-0 fastball from Angels left-hander Reid Detmers 390 feet down the right-field line and into the upper deck, a three-run homer that plated Yainer Diaz and Mauricio Dubon after both recorded singles to open the second inning

Singleton homered for the first time since July 29, 2015 -- also against the Angels -- a span of eight years and 13 days, the longest such stretch between homers for a position player since Rafael Belliard went 10 years and 144 days between home runs. But Singleton wasn't finished

Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez extended the lead to 5-1 with run-scoring, fielder's choice grounders as the Astros batted around in the second. Singleton chased Detmers (2-9) with a two-run shot with one out in the third, plating Dubon while depositing the ball in the same vicinity in right. That 389-foot blast lifted the Astros to a 7-2 lead as Detmers suffered his fourth consecutive losing decision by allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings

It was a rousing performance for the bottom third of the Astros lineup. In addition to the exploits from Singleton, who batted seventh, Houston got multi-hit games from shortstop Jeremy Pena (3-for-4 with two runs) and nine-hole hitter Martin Maldonado, who recorded three hits in his first three at-bats -- including a two-run single in the fourth that plated Singleton and Pena

Verlander (7-6) made his first start in Houston since being re-acquired by the Astros at the trade deadline. He became the 50th pitcher in history to record 500 career starts, delivering a quality start in the process by allowing three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts over six innings

Verlander allowed a solo home run to C.J. Cron, his 12th this season, in the second and run-scoring singles to Luis Rengifo and Brandon Drury in the third and sixth, respectively

