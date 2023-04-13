Jonathan Toews set to play final game with Blackhawks

Captain Jonathan Toews will play his last game as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday in the team's season finale against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, general manager Kyle Davidson announced

"I've had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks, and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won't be re-signing him this offseason," Davidson said in a release. "Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send off for Jonathan and our fans. He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we're excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them.

Toews, 34, has totaled 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 52 games this season. He missed a portion of the season dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome, a health situation that prompted him to sit out the entire 2020-21 campaign.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, 2015) is playing in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million contract.

A former Selke Trophy recipient as the league's top defensive forward in 2013, Toews has 882 points (371 goals, 511 assists) in 1,066 career games since the Blackhawks selected him with the third overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media