Jordan Travis' four touchdowns lead No. 8 Florida State past No. 5 LSU

Jordan Travis threw four touchdown passes, Keon Coleman caught three of them and No. 8 Florida State defeated No. 5 LSU 45-24 in the nonconference season opener for both teams Sunday night in Orlando, Fla.

Travis, who had a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Seminoles (1-0) the lead for good late in the third quarter, completed 23 of 31 for 342 yards. Coleman caught nine passes for 122 yards, including scoring plays of 40, 21 and 7 yards, and Johnny Wilson added 104 yards on seven catches.

Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 37 for 347 yards and one touchdown — a 75-yarder to Brian Thomas Jr. with 1:15 left to produce the Tigers' only second-half points after the Seminoles had scored 31 straight.

On the first possession of the third quarter FSU drove 60 yards to Ryan Fitzgerald's 33-yard field goal that tied the score at 17.

The Seminoles' next possession featured a fourth-and-1 conversion on which Travis passed to Lawrance Toafili for a 41-yard completion that set up Travis' 1-yard touchdown run.

That gave FSU a 24-17 lead at the end of the third quarter and Travis and Coleman teamed for their third touchdown pass — from 7 yards with 10:18 remaining.

Travis added a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jaheim Bell, who completed FSU's scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:26 remaining.

Daniels threw completions of 55 and 15 yards on the first two plays from scrimmage, giving LSU (0-1) first and goal at the 5, but he was sacked on fourth and goal from the 1.

On the ensuing possession Travis threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Coleman to give FSU a 7-0 lead.

LSU responded with a 75-yard drive that ended with Tre Bradford's 1-yard touchdown run that produced a seven-all tie at the end of the first quarter.

Noah Cain's 1-yard touchdown run gave LSU a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Travis' 21-yard touchdown pass to Coleman tied the score before Damian Ramos' 36-yard field goal as time expired gave the Tigers a 17-14 halftime lead.

