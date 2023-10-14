Jordan Travis, No. 4 Florida State too strong for Syracuse

Jordan Travis ran for two scores and threw for another as fourth-ranked Florida State smashed Syracuse 41-3 on Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee, Fla.

The dual-threat quarterback was 23-of-37 passing for 284 yards on a day when the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) rolled up 535 yards and handed the Orange (4-3, 0-3) their third loss in a row.

Travis was shaken up in the final minute of the first half, absorbing a blindside hit from defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. as he dropped back. Travis was taken to the locker room just before halftime to have his injured non-throwing hand examined. The Seminoles led 17-3 at the half.

Travis returned to the game, rushing for a 2-yard score to give the Seminoles a 24-3 cushion at the 9:11 mark of the third quarter.

Syracuse, playing its second consecutive top-15 opponent and winless (0-8) all-time at FSU's Doak Campbell Stadium, churned out 261 yards of offense. Its only points came on Brady Denaburg's 37-yard field goal with 9:26 left in the first half.

The tone was set quickly. Shyheim Brown sacked Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader for a 5-yard loss on the first play of the game.

The Seminoles fumbled on their opening drive but recovered the ball and later scored on a 2-yard run by Travis, who plunged into the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 9:05 to play in the first quarter.

Travis went 5-for-5 passing for 56 yards on the drive, the highlight being a 27-yard toss to Keon Coleman, who leaped up and made a one-handed grab at the Syracuse 22-yard line. He finished with nine catches for 140 yards.

FSU extended its lead to 10-0 on Ryan Fitzgerald's 48-yard field goal to open the second quarter.

Coleman's biggest catch was a 58-yard scoring strike from Travis as the Seminoles extended their lead to 17-3 with 7:41 remaining in the second.

Syracuse's ensuing drive didn't last long. Joshua Farmer wrapped up Shrader on first down and forced him to cough up the ball, which bounced into the hands of Jared Verse, who returned it to the Syracuse 5-yard line.

But FSU couldn't cash in as Travis threw three straight incomplete passes, the last on fourth down, after a 1-yard gain by Deuce Spain.

Syracuse struggled against an FSU defense that kept pressure on Shrader, who was sacked twice and went 9 of 21 for 99 yards.

The final quarter was highlighted by a pair of big scores. Lawrence Toafili found the end zone on a 50-yard run at the 9:47 mark, and Hykeem Williams caught a 44-yard pass from Tate Rodemaker with 5:57 left as the FSU moved ahead 41-3.

Greedy Vance Jr. punctuated the win with an interception in the final seconds.

—Field Level Media