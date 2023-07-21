Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Jose Ramirez delivers 4-hit night as Guardians nip Phillies

By
Field Level Media
Jul 21, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) tags out Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the fourth inning at Progressive Field.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez had four hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases as the Cleveland Guardians opened a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-5 victory on Friday

David Fry had two hits and two RBIs for Cleveland, which led 6-2 before Philadelphia rallied with three runs in the seventh inning on back-to-back homers by J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott.

Reliever Trevor Stephan (5-4), one of five Cleveland relievers, pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. Emmanuel Clase retired the Phillies in order in the ninth for his 26th save

Philadelphia stranded the bases loaded three times and left a total of 10 runners on base. The Phillies have lost three straight following a four-game winning streak for the second time since July 4

Cleveland jumped on Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (2-5) for two runs in the first inning. Josh Bell doubled in a run with two outs and Fry followed with an RBI single

Guardians starter Gavin Williams allowed a run in the third when Trea Turner tripled with one out and scored on Nick Castellanos' groundout. Williams was lifted after allowing one run on five hits with four walks over four innings

After tacking on a run in the fourth on Steven Kwan's two-out RBI single, Cleveland moved ahead 4-1 in the fifth when Ramirez hit a leadoff single, moved to third base on two wild pitches, and scored on Fry's fielder's-choice grounder.

Suarez allowed four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Philadelphia pushed a run across with one out in the sixth after Kyle Schwarber drew a bases-loaded walk, but Nick Sandlin entered and retired the next two batters on strikeouts to end the inning.

Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor delivered RBI singles in the sixth to put Cleveland ahead 6-2 before Philadelphia answered with three runs in the seventh. Realmuto hit a two-run blast off Sandlin and Stott followed with a homer to right field.

The game marked Philadelphia star Bryce Harper's first career start at first base. The seven-time All-Star had served as the team's designated hitter since returning from Tommy John surgery in early May.

--Field Level Media