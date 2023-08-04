Jose Siri, Rays rough up Tigers in shutout

Jose Siri collected two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-0 road win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday

Harold Ramirez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Isaac Paredes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Tampa Bay, which has won four of five

Detroit has lost three of four and was shut out for the 13th time

With two outs in the top of the first inning, the Rays mounted a rally off Tigers starter Reese Olson

Following a single by Brandon Lowe and a walk to Randy Arozarena, Paredes laced a two-run double down the left field line to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead

The Rays padded their lead in the second, going up 4-0 after Siri blasted his 21st homer, a two-run shot to left-center that went over the bullpen

In the sixth, the Rays blew the game open, scoring three runs on four hits to take a 7-0 lead

Siri delivered an RBI single to center, Christian Bethancourt drove in another run with a single to left and Yandy Diaz hit an RBI single to center

Tampa Bay added another in the seventh when Ramirez hit an RBI single to right

The offense was more than enough support for Rays starter Zack Littell (2-2), who is being stretched into a starter after spending most of the season as a reliever

Littell followed up a season-high five innings of two-run ball in his last start -- an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday -- with six scoreless innings against the Tigers. He allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out one. He threw only 74 pitches

Olson (1-5) took the loss, allowing four runs, five hits, three walks and striking out three in five innings

