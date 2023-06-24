Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Jose Siri shines as Rays clobber Royals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 23, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin (24) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field.
Jun 23, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin (24) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field.
Image: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay's Jose Siri drove in four runs, starting pitcher Zach Eflin remained spotless at home, and the Rays rebounded from their series-opening loss to Kansas City, thrashing the Royals 11-3 on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

In a 3-for-4 showing with two runs, Siri clubbed his 13th homer -- a three-run shot -- and also singled home a run.

Advertisement

Eflin (9-3) improved to 8-0 with a 2.17 ERA through eight home starts this year.

He did it by limiting the Royals to three runs and seven hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tampa Bay's Josh Lowe went 3-for-5 with a run. Taylor Walls was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Christian Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez (two RBIs) had two hits apiece.

The Rays were 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position and tied a season high with 17 hits

They are 33-9 at home and 13-2 against American League Central opposition.

Kansas City's Salvador Perez swatted a two-run homer and Nick Pratto hit a solo shot. Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters each had two hits.

Advertisement

Zack Greinke (1-8) dropped his fourth decision since last winning on May 3. He allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

After rallying for a 6-5 win Thursday, Kansas City was right back at it to start the second matchup in an early battle of long balls.

Advertisement

On the game's second pitch, Pratto lined a cutter from Eflin out to right for his fifth homer.

However, Siri outdid that effort in the second with a deep blast to put the Rays up 3-1 after Isaac Paredes and Bethancourt singled in front of him

Advertisement

In the third, the Royals added their second homer. Witt drew a two-out walk from Eflin, and Perez made the right-hander pay for it with his 15th deep shot to straightaway center

After Siri drove in his fourth run of the night with a single in the fourth, Ramirez finished Greinke's night with a two-out single in the fifth.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media