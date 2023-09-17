NFL

Josh Allen, Bills bounce back, blow out Raiders

By
Field Level Media
Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) scores a touchdown as he is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Image: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen bounced back from a rough Week 1 performance to throw for three touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 38-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

After matching his career high with four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) against the Jets last Monday, Allen returned to form against Las Vegas, completing 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards.

James Cook paced the rushing attack with 123 yards on 17 carries for Buffalo (1-1), which effectively sealed the victory by maintaining possession for 12:50 of the third quarter.

The Bills opened the third with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Allen found Gabe Davis for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 28-10. Davis finished with six catches for 92 yards.

In the fourth, Tyler Bass added a 28-yard field goal and Damien Harris found the end zone from 1 yard out to complete the scoring.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 185 yards with a TD and two interceptions on 16-of-24 passing for the Raiders (1-1), who saw reigning NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs held to minus-2 yards rushing on nine carries.

Davante Adams hauled in six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. He left the game late in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Daniel Carlson made good on a 47-yard field goal to pull the Raiders within 14-10, but Allen found Khalil Shakir for an 11-yard touchdown with just 18 seconds remaining in the first half to send the Bills into the break up 21-10.

Allen also connected with Dawson Knox for a 2-yard TD in the first half.

Las Vegas flew down the field to open the game, using just 2:44 of clock to drive 75 yards in five plays. Garoppolo capped the march with a 16-yard scoring strike to Adams.

It looked like the Raiders were going to ride that momentum when they forced a three-and-out to quickly get the ball back. But just four plays into their next drive, Terrel Bernard came down with a deflected pass to pick off Garoppolo.

Buffalo set up shop at the Las Vegas 28 and later knotted things at 7-7 when Latavius Murray rushed for a 4-yard touchdown.

—Field Level Media