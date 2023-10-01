Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs help Bills blow past Dolphins

Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns, three of which went to Stefon Diggs, as the Buffalo Bills crushed the Miami Dolphins 48-20 on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards while also rushing for a score. Diggs finished with six catches for 120 yards for Buffalo (3-1), which racked up 414 yards of total offense.

One week after totaling four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving), Miami rookie De'Von Achane ran for two more TDs and 101 yards on just eight carries.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25-for-35 passing for the Dolphins (3-1), who were held in check after scoring 70 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Tagovailoa's 11-yard scoring strike to Braxton Berrios with 9:30 left in the third quarter pulled Miami within 31-20. The Dolphins then failed a two-point conversion, and the Bills took command of the game from there.

Buffalo rifled off 17 unanswered points, getting Tyler Bass' 33-yard field goal and Diggs' 13-yard TD catch before Allen scampered into the end zone from 11 yards out with 14:55 left in the contest.

Diggs made an incredible 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown, in which he spun out of the grasp of a pair of defenders and ran down the left sideline for a 28-14 lead with 2:58 left in the first half.

Bass added a 53-yard field goal just more than a minute later to send the Bills into the break with a 31-14 advantage.

After Allen capped the opening drive of the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, Miami answered with a seven-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Achane's 3-yard rushing score.

James Cook then put Buffalo up 14-7 with 1:10 left in the first quarter, plunging into the end zone from the 1.

Achane scored again, this time on a 10-yard run, to make it 14-14 with 12:47 remaining in the second quarter.

Four plays after a 43-yard defensive pass interference penalty, Allen found Diggs for an 11-yard TD to put Buffalo back in front.

—Field Level Media