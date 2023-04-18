Josh Harrison drives in four, Phillies beat White Sox in Game 1

Josh Harrison homered and drove in four runs, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 win over the host Chicago White Sox in the opener of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon

Nick Castellanos had three hits to fuel Philadelphia's 14-hit attack.

Bryson Stott stroked a leadoff single to start the game, extending his hitting streak to a Phillies' club record 17 games to start a season

After Kyle Schwarber walked, his ninth straight game with a free pass, Castellanos collected the first of his three singles, scoring Stott with the game's first run.

Brandon Marsh loaded the bases with a perfectly placed bunt along the third-base line before Alec Bohm brought in two runs with a hit to right for an early 3-0 Philadelphia advantage.

With two out in the third, Harrison extended the lead to 5-0 with a bases-loaded, two-run single.

Philadelphia chased Lance Lynn (0-2) with one out in the sixth; he allowed five runs on 10 hits, fanning seven.

Despite working ahead of most batters -- throwing first-pitch strikes to 22 of 29 batters faced -- Lynn walked three and also uncorked a wild pitch.

The White Sox have allowed 86 walks, second most in the majors

With six straight hits to start the third, Chicago cut the advantage to 5-4 against Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler.

After the bases were loaded on consecutive singles, Luis Robert, Jr., delivered a two-run double and Andrew Vaughn brought in two more with a single on the next pitch.

The six hits in an inning matched Wheeler's most ever allowed as the White Sox forced him to throw 36 pitches in the frame

Wheeler (1-1) worked five innings, permitting four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Harrison capped the scoring with his first homer of the year in the seventh, a two-run shot to center. His four RBI were his most in one game since also having four against the Washington Nationals on May 22, 2021.

Four Phillies relievers held the White Sox scoreless over four hitless innings, striking out eight, with Jose Alvarado picking up his first save. Alvarado has struck out 18 of 26 batters faced on the season

-- Field Level Media