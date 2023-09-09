MLB

Josh Naylor knocks in three as Guardians top Angels

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 8, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Randal Grichuk (15) slides into home plate to beat a throw to Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) to score in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium.
Sep 8, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Randal Grichuk (15) slides into home plate to beat a throw to Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) to score in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Naylor drove in three runs as the Cleveland Guardians led all the way to beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 11:52AM
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 1:09PM

The Guardians (68-74) remained 6 1/2 games behind the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins (74-67) with 20 games to play.

Advertisement

Five Cleveland players collected two hits apiece. Guardians starter Logan Allen (7-7) worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks on 90 pitches. He struck out six, including fanning three straight Angels in the third.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his major-league-best 39th save after blowing a 10th save chance the night before.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The depleted Angels, without slugger Shohei Ohtani (oblique) for the fifth straight game, started four rookies. Logan O'Hoppe homered and singled for Los Angeles (65-77), which fell for the 10th in 12 games.

Angels starter Griffin Canning (7-6) went 5 1/3 innings on 92 pitches, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Cleveland went up 1-0 in the third inning when Josh Naylor's sharp single scored Steven Kwan, who had led off with a double. The Guardians added another in the fourth, getting a pair of infield singles before Bo Naylor's hit to left scored Gabriel Arias.

The Angels cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth on Jordyn Adams' sacrifice fly for his first major league RBI.

Advertisement

Arias doubled with one out in the sixth, ending Canning's night. Kolton Ingram came on to relieve, but gave up a sacrifice fly to Kwan and three walks, including one to Josh Naylor that forced in Will Brennan for a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, O'Hoppe connected for a 428-foot, two-run homer off Nick Sandlin over the left-center-field wall. His seventh homer to cut the Angels' deficit to 4-3.

Advertisement

In the eighth, the Guardians loaded the bases on three singles against Jose Marte. Josh Naylor's sacrifice fly scored his younger brother Bo, and a sacrifice fly from Ramon Laureano gave Cleveland a 6-3 cushion.

—Field Level Media