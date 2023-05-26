Juan Soto hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Fernando Tatis hit a two-run drive in the sixth as the visiting San Diego Padres beat the New York Yankees 5-1 Friday night

The Padres won for the fourth time in five games after a 2-11 skid and dealt the Yankees a third straight loss. New York was managed by bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager Aaron Boone served a one-game suspension for his heated ejection in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Baltimore

Joe Musgrove (2-2) allowed one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings and avoided a third straight loss. In his first appearance in New York since combining on a one-hitter against the Mets in Game 3 of the National League wild-card series, Musgrove struck out six and walked none.

Soto also doubled in the ninth and scored on Rougned Odor's base hit.

New York's Randy Vasquez (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut. He was called up because Domingo German is still serving a 10-game suspension for using sticky substances and the Yankees wanted to give Luis Severino an extra day following his season debut

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI groundout for the Yankees, who will look to avoid a season-high-tying fourth straight loss Saturday

Musgrove retired the first 11 hitters before consecutive singles by Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu put runners at first and second. Harrison Bader then grounded into a fielder's choice to end the rally.

After Vasquez grazed Jake Cronenworth, Soto fouled a 1-0 pitch off his left knee and stayed in after hobbling around and getting checked out. He ended the at-bat by hitting a 3-2 cutter 432 feet into the second deck in right field for his 10th homer.

After Ron Marinaccio picked Brandon Dixon off first, he walked Austin Nola. On the next pitch, Tatis hit a changeup 439 feet into the lower rows of the second deck in left field for his eighth homer since returning from an 80-game PED suspension.

New York threatened in the bottom half of the sixth but settled for Rizzo's groundout with runners at second and third. Musgrove stranded Aaron Judge at third when Tatis ran in from right field to catch LeMahieu's foul pop near the stands.

Steven Wilson replaced Musgrove after Anthony Volpe's infield single and kept the three-run lead by retiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch hitter Jake Bauers. Wilson also pitched a scoreless eighth before Josh Hader finished up.

--Field Level Media