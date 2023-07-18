JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) ready to go for camp

Free-agent acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster is fully recovered from a knee injury and ready to go for the opening of training camp with the New England Patriots next week

Smith-Schuster told the Boston Globe on Monday that he will be a full participant when camp kicks off July 26. Smith-Schuster missed the team's entire offseason program after sustaining a knee injury in the postseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year contract worth $33 million with the Patriots in March

Smith-Schuster, 26, caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2022, his only season in Kansas City.

He reportedly sustained his knee in the AFC Championship Game but played through it, racking up 10 catches for 89 yards in the Chiefs' postseason run, culminating with a Super Bowl victory.

Smith-Schuster, a former second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has 401 career receptions for 4,788 yards and 29 TDs.

--Field Level Media