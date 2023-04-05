Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Julio Urias, Dodgers shut down Rockies

By
Field Level Media
Apr 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Will Smith hit his third home run in three games and Julio Urias went six scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off the short two-game sweep over the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 5-2 victory on Tuesday

Jason Heyward added his second home run in two games, while Max Muncy also went deep, as the Dodgers finished their season-opening homestand with a 4-2 record. Muncy, Smith and Mookie Betts each had two hits

Urias (2-0) gave up five hits during his six scoreless innings, with no walks and six strikeouts. Urias was the National League ERA champion last season (2.16).

Yonathan Daza had two hits and right-hander German Marquez gave up all three home runs as the Rockies saw their losing streak reach four games after they had won the first two of the season

Marquez (1-1) gave up four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Dodgers grabbed a 2-0 lead on Marquez's eighth pitch of the game. Betts led off with a single, Freddie Freeman grounded out and Smith hit an 0-1 pitch into the seats in left field for his third homer of the season

After hitting his first home run in a Dodgers uniform Monday, Heyward added another Tuesday. On an 0-1 fastball from Marquez in the third inning, he lined the ball over the wall in right field

Muncy's home run, down the right-field line to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, came on a 3-1 fastball from Marquez. Smith added the Dodgers' final run on an RBI double in the eighth inning

Colorado avoided the shutout on Elehuris Montero's RBI double in the ninth inning. Pinch hitter Mike Moustakas followed that with a sacrifice fly for the final run of the game.

The Dodgers played without rookie Miguel Vargas, who had a sore right thumb and inflammation after he was hit by a pitch Monday. Betts made his second start at second base

After a day off Wednesday, the Rockies play their home opener Thursday against the Washington Nationals

--Field Level Media