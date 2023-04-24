Jurickson Profar, Rockies cruise past Guardians

Jurickson Profar homered and drove in three runs as the visiting Colorado Rockies snapped a three-game losing skid with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday

Mike Moustakas had three hits and Ezequiel Tovar had two RBIs for Colorado, which had lost 11 of its previous 12 games. Austin Gomber (1-4) allowed three hits over five shutout innings for his first win since July 12, 2022.

Cleveland was limited to four hits and lost for the sixth time in their last eight games. Steven Kwan had three of the hits and Myles Straw added a leadoff single in the eighth.

Profar gave the Rockies a quick lead with a one-out homer in the first against Cal Quantrill (1-2). The 347-foot shot to right field was Profar's third of the season

Colorado knocked Quantrill out of the game with four runs in the fourth inning. Tovar's one-out single drove in two runs before Charlie Blackmon walked to load the bases again.

After Profar followed with a single to left field that scored two runs, Nick Sandlin relieved Quantrill and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Quantrill allowed five runs on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Colorado tacked on another run in the fifth against Tim Herrin when Moustakas delivered a one-out double and scored on Alan Trejo's single to left field.

The Rockies received a solid outing from Gomber, who issued three walks and struck out three while throwing 83 pitches. Jake Bird, Pierce Johnson and Justin Lawrence combined for four scoreless innings of relief

The Guardians' best scoring threat came with two runners on and one out in the fifth inning. Gomber induced a double-play grounder by Amed Rosario to escape the jam

Colorado center fielder Brenton Doyle made his major league debut and went 0-for-3 with a walk while batting eighth. Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant returned after missing one game due to lower-body pain and had two singles and a walk

--Field Level Media