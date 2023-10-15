Justin Tucker kicks six field goals, fuels Ravens past Titans

Justin Tucker kicked six field goals Sunday and the Baltimore Ravens held off a Tennessee Titans' rally in the second half to earn a 24-16 win in London.

After making four field goals in the first half to help Baltimore (4-2) open up a 15-point lead at halftime, Tucker converted from 20 and 36 yards out in the fourth quarter to restore a two-score advantage. That became vital when Tennessee got a 38-yard field goal from Nick Folk with 38 seconds remaining.

But Isaiah Likely recovered an onside kick to end the Titans' comeback hopes and vault the Ravens into first place in the AFC North by a half-game over idle Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Tennessee dropped to 2-4 with its second straight loss.

Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 30 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also led the Ravens in rushing with 62 yards on 13 carries.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards with an interception before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Derrick Henry rushed for 97 yards on 12 carries, including a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter that drew Tennessee within 18-13.

Baltimore dominated the first half, scoring on five of six possessions and outgaining Tennessee 242-66. Tucker started the scoring with a 41-yard field goal at the 10:26 mark of the first quarter, followed by Folk kicking a 26-yard field goal for the Titans.

Tucker made it 6-3 with a 28-yarder with four seconds left in the period and then added a 23-yarder with 10:13 remaining in the half. The Ravens finally got into the end zone when Jackson flipped a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers with 3:28 on the clock.

Tennessee's Kyle Phillips fumbled a punt with one second left that was recovered by Del'Shawn Phillips. That enabled Tucker to kick a 29-yard field goal as time expired, giving Baltimore an 18-3 lead at the break.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected in the third quarter following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Titans wide receiver Chris Moore.

Moore, who spent his first five seasons with the Ravens, struggled to get to his feet and needed to be assisted off the field.

—Field Level Media