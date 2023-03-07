Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Justin Turner: ‘Very fortunate’ after beaning

By
Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner (2) singles during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that he was "very fortunate" after getting struck in the face by a pitch.

Turner, 38, received 16 stitches at a local hospital after getting hit by a pitch from Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning in the first inning on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla.

"I'm feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact," Turner tweeted. "I'm going to be back out on the field as soon as possible."

Turner's wife, Kourtney, took to social media late Monday afternoon to report that her husband's scans came back clear and he had returned home.

The Red Sox signed Justin Turner to a two-year deal worth $22 million in January.

A two-time All-Star, Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs in 128 games in 2022. Over nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he hit .296 with 156 homers and 574 RBIs and was an integral part of their 2020 World Series championship. He hit .320 in the Fall Classic that year.

Turner has batted .289 with 164 homers and 663 RBIs in 14 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2009-10), New York Mets (2010-13) and Dodgers (2014-22).

--Field Level Media

BaseballMLB