Justin Verlander beats 30th team as Mets clip Reds

Justin Verlander allowed just one run and two hits over seven dominant innings as the visiting New York Mets edged the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Wednesday night

In just his third career start against Cincinnati, the 40-year-old, three-time Cy Young Award winner beat the Reds for the first time. Verlander (1-1) joins teammate Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke as the only active pitchers to record wins against all 30 teams. He also became the 21st pitcher in major league history to accomplish the feat

Verlander was making just his second start since signing with the Mets as a free agent in the offseason after having the start of his season delayed due to an upper arm strain that he sustained late in spring training

David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save in as many chances. Verlander, Adam Ottavino and Robertson combined to retire 24 of the final 25 Cincinnati batters.

Cincinnati starter and loser Hunter Greene (0-3) opened the game by striking out the side in order in the first inning.

The Reds got to Verlander for a run in the bottom of the inning after Jonathan India laced a leadoff single to left field

Jake Fraley doubled high off the right field wall, missing a two-run homer by inches, to score India from first base.

After the Fraley hit, Verlander turned into his former dominant self, going on to strike out seven while walking two.

The Mets wasted little time responding, as Pete Alonso drove a first-pitch hanging slider from Greene to the seats in left to open the second for his league-leading 13th home run

The Mets gave Verlander a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Luis Guillorme doubled to right with two outs against Greene and, following a walk to Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo singled through the hole on the right side of the infield to score Guillorme

Greene, still in search of his first win of the season through eight starts, limited the damage to two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out four.

The Mets had a chance to add insurance in the eighth when Daniel Vogelbach and Guillorme both singled, but Buck Farmer struck out Alvarez to end the threat

--Field Level Media