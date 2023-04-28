Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Justin Verlander completes rehab, in line for Mets debut

Field Level Media
Justin Verlander made a rehab appearance with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Mirabito Stadium. Verlander has yet to make a regular-season appearance with the New York Mets. Img 5015
Image: Jeff Miller / Special to the Binghamton Press &amp; Sun-Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Right-hander Justin Verlander completed a 69-pitch rehab outing Friday for Double-A Binghamton and is in line to make his New York Mets debut next week against the Detroit Tigers

Verlander, who opened the season on the injured list with a teres major strain near his right armpit, went 4 2/3 scoreless innings for the Rumble Ponies. He allowed two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The outing came after Verlander threw 43 pitches in a live batting-practice session on Sunday at the Mets' facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla

The 40-year-old is tracking to potentially make his first start Wednesday at Detroit, where he spent his first 13 pro seasons. The expectation is that Verlander would be pushed to at least 80 pitches in that outing.

Signed to a two-year, $86.7 million contract, Verlander is coming off one of the best seasons of his career after helping the Houston Astros win the World Series.

Verlander went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA across 28 starts last season to win his third Cy Young Award.

His 244 career wins are the most among active players, and his 3,198 strikeouts are second among active pitchers to teammate Max Scherzer, a fellow three-time Cy Young winner who has 3,210. They rank 12th and 13th on the all-time strikeouts list.

--Field Level Media