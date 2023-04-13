Juuso Parssinen's OT goal lifts Predators past Wild

Juuso Parssinen scored with 2:36 left in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday

Parssinen, who also had an assist, cut to the net and after receiving a pass from Ryan McDonagh, maneuvered the puck between his legs before flipping it past Filip Gustavsson. Cody Glass was also credited with an assist on the game-winning goal.

Mark Jankowski, Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators (42-31-8, 92 points), who will miss the postseason for the first time in nine seasons

Frederick Gaudreau had two goals, Nic Petan scored and Gustav Nyquist had two assists for the Wild (46-25-11, 103 points) who are headed to the playoffs for the fourth straight year

The Wild, who have completed their regular season, finished in third place in the Central Division and will face the Dallas Stars or Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs

Nashville, which ends its regular season against the visiting Avalanche on Friday, will be in the bottom three of the draft lottery standings.

Nashville outshot the Wild 31-24 with Predators goalie Juuse Saros making 21 saves, while Gustavsson finished with 27 stops

After Trenin gave the Predators a 3-2 lead with 5:56 left the game off assists from Parssinen and Colton Sissons, the Wild tied the game just 16 seconds later on Petan's tally off assists from Samuel Walker and Damien Giroux

The Predators took a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at the 8:02 mark. After getting a pass from Michael McCarron, Tyson Barrie centered the puck to Jankowski, who deflected it past Gustavsson from just a few feet away

The Wild tied the game at the 14:19 mark. Jon Merrill received the puck from Nyquist and zipped a cross-ice pass to Gaudreau, who one-timed it past Saros

The Predators regained the lead two minutes later, when Sherwood knocked in a loose puck in front of the goal with 3:41 left in the first period, with Tommy Novak and Luke Evangelista credited with assists on the goal

The Wild tied the game in the second period when Gaudreau knocked a loose puck past Saros from close range at the 10:46 mark. Marcus Foligno and Nyquist were credited with assists on the play

--Field Level Media