NHL

Kailer Yamamoto scores late goal as Oilers KO Kings

By
Field Level Media
Apr 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) moves the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kailer Yamamoto scored with 3:03 left and the visiting Edmonton Oilers held on to eliminate the Los Angeles Kings with a 5-4 win in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday night

Klim Kostin had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid and Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers, who won the final three games of the series

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, Sean Durzi, Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves for the Kings, who had a 3-2 series lead against Edmonton in the first round last season before losing the final two games

The Oilers went on the man advantage at 6:42 of the third period and holding a 4-3 lead. The puck came to Skinner and he had time to clear it but his blade had cracked, allowing Danault to skate in and score short-handed to tie it 4-4 at 7:46

Yamamoto brought the puck from below the goal line and above the left faceoff circle before spinning and shooting through traffic to score the game-winner, his first point of the series.

Edmonton took a 1-0 lead at 1:25 of the first period when McDavid redirected a pass between Korpisalo's pads.

The Kings tied it 1-1 at 8:13 on Durzi's wrist shot through traffic from above the left circle

Kostin gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 12:12 of the first period with a wrist shot off the rush from the high slot

Draisaitl scored with a one-timer from the right faceoff dot while on a power play to extend the lead to 3-1 at 4:06 of the second period, his seventh goal of the series and third on the power play.

The Kings answered with back-to-back power-play goals 1:40 apart to tie the score

Kempe made it 3-2 at 6:36, and Fiala tied it 3-3 at 8:16.

The Oilers quickly regained the lead when Kostin shot into the net to make it 4-3 at 10:54 of the second

--Field Level Media