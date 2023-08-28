Kansas QB Jalon Daniels (back) expected to start vs. Missouri State

Kansas standout quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to start Friday night against Missouri State despite dealing with a back injury during fall camp.

The preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year hasn't had a lot of practice work leading up to the season opener.

"We just released the two-deep, and that's kind of where we're at right now and where we're going," Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said Monday. "He hasn't practiced a lot, but he went through everything today, and yeah, we're planning on playing everyone who is available."

Jason Bean is listed as the backup quarterback on the depth chart.

Daniels passed for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season. He also rushed for 425 yards and seven scores.

Leipold said he isn't concerned about playing Daniels against an FCS program like Missouri State.

"That's the balancing act we have to do here," Leipold said. "We're getting him as much work as we can, as many different ways as we can. He's been getting work; he's been doing things. To make it sound like he's never practiced the last two weeks is not accurate, either. We're confident.

"Unfortunately for him, it's something he's gone through before, getting little reps and where he is at, but I think we're in a good spot with him."

