Kansas suspends G Arterio Morris

Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Arterio Morris (2) shoots against Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal at T-Mobile Center.
Kansas has suspended sophomore guard Arterio Morris from the men's basketball team, a school spokesperson confirmed late Friday to several media outlets.

The suspension of the Texas transfer came one day after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge in Denton County, Texas. The case involved a June 2022 incident involving an ex-girlfriend.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that the suspension came while University of Kansas police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in late August at McCarthy Hall, a dormitory on campus where men's basketball players reside. Morris was not named in the related police report, but the Star reported that a source said Morris is the subject of "an allegation."

As of late Friday, no arrests had been made. Two teammates, Johnny Furphy and Elmarko Jackson, were listed as witnesses and a third, Nick Timberlake, was also mentioned as "other" in the police report. The Star reported that they are not under investigation.

Morris transferred to Kansas after his freshman season for the Longhorns, when the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 11.8 minutes as a reserve in 38 games.

Morris was the No. 16 overall player and the No. 1 point guard in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

