Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns' late free throws lift Timberwolves past Hawks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Target Center.
Mar 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Target Center.
Image: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a lengthy absence to score 22 points, including the two game-winning free throws with 3.6 seconds left, to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 125-124 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Trent Crimm returns to Ted Lasso…to write a book?!?!
Yesterday
The Future of Fighting and Fashion: Hasbulla!
Monday 5:15PM

Towns was fouled by Atlanta's John Collins and the call was verified after the Hawks challenged. Towns made both free throws and, after calling timeout, Atlanta's last-second shot by De'Andre Hunter was well off the mark.

Towns had not played since Nov. 28, missing 51 games with a Grade 3 calf strain. He showed no effects from the layoff, shooting 8-for-18 from the field, 2-for-3 on 3-pointers, and 4-for-4 from the line, with four rebounds and three assists.

Advertisement

Minnesota (37-37) got 26 points off the bench from Naz Reid, who shot 11-for-15 from the floor, and 25 points and six rebounds from Jaden McDaniels. The Timberwolves were without leading scorer Anthony Edwards for the third straight game because of a sprained right ankle.

Atlanta (36-37) was led by Trae Young, who went 14-for-16 from the line and scored 29 points with eight assists. Hunter, Collins and Saddiq Bey each scored 16.

Top Image
Tout Image
$379 off
Meta Quest Pro

Meta Quest Pro

Mixed reality
The Meta Quest Pro centers on working, creating, and collaborating in a virtual space.

Advertisement

The Hawks used a 14-2 run, with Hunter nailing a pair of 3-pointers, and took a 40-39 lead after the first quarter. Minnesota was 8-for-12 on 3-pointers and Atlanta was 5-for-7 from long distance. Both teams cooled off in the second quarter and Minnesota, behind seven points from McDaniels, took a 67-62 halftime lead.

Bey scored 11 in the third quarter and the Hawks carried a 97-94 lead into the final quarter. The Hawks led 111-101 with 7:18 remaining, but allowed Minnesota to score 10 straight and tied the game with 5:49 left.

Advertisement

Atlanta played without second-leading scorer Dejounte Murray for the second night. He remained home with a non-COVID illness. Reserve Jalen Johnson missed his fourth straight game with a left hamstring and groin strain.

--Field Level Media