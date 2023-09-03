Tennis

Karolina Muchova, Sorana Cirstea reach U.S. Open quarterfinals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic defeats Xinyu Wang of China on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic defeats Xinyu Wang of China on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic battled past China's Xinyu Wang 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in New York for the first time.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

Muchova converted 9 of 13 break-point opportunities and had a 32-21 edge in total winners against Wang. She won 13 of 16 first-service points in the decisive third set to break away.

Advertisement

"I'm really glad I finished it and it's over," Muchova said in her on-court interview. "In the third set, I came to my game, to slice it more and change the rhythm — it was the key, actually."

Muchova will face Romania's Sorana Cirstea, the No. 30 seed, in the quarters. Cirstea swept past No. 15 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cirstea smashed five aces and committed just one double fault, while Bencic had five double faults without an ace. Cirstea capitalized on Bencic's 32 unforced errors while making just 14 herself.

Two more quarterfinal matches were being played later Sunday. No. 6 seed Coco Gauff, a home-crowd favorite in the United States, faced Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. Then, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland was set to play No. 20 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

—Field Level Media