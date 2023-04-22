Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Kawhi Leonard's sister sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

By
Field Level Media
Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard is one of two women sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of an elderly woman in a Southern California casino in 2019.

Kimesha Williams, the older sister of Leonard, and Candace Townsell were convicted in February for the murder of 84-year-old Afaf Assad in a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. Sentencing for the first-degree murder convictions was handed down Friday.

According to reports, Williams and Townsell went to the casino on Aug. 31, 2019, and Assad and her husband entered with a purse containing approximately $1,000 for gambling.

When Assad went into a bathroom, Williams allegedly followed her and Townsell stayed outside to be the lookout.

A short time later, a woman in another stall heard a loud thud. Williams and Townsell were seen fleeing to the exit.

Assad was found bleeding on the floor. She had a fractured skull and died four days later.

Williams denied killing Assad in a statement read by her attorney at the sentencing hearing.

Kawhi Leonard grew up in the Riverside area and developed into a college star at San Diego State before becoming one of the NBA's top players. He is a two-time NBA Finals MVP and has won NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. He now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's father, Mark, was a murder victim in 2008.

--Field Level Media