Keegan Bradley excited to knock rust off in Japan title defense

Keegan Bradley was open with his disappointment in not being named to the United States' 2023 Ryder Cup team.

The silver lining? The 37-year-old was able to return home to spend an extended break enjoying family life, a pleasure not often afforded to a professional golfer.

Bradley finished the Tour Championship tied for ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, well inside the top 50 that will gain him access into the coveted $20 million elevated events next year. He can't improve on that ranking during the FedEx fall schedule, but he's in Japan this week to defend his ZOZO Championship title and knock a little rust off his game.

Bradley, who also won the Travelers this year, hasn't teed it up since tying for ninth at the Tour Championship in August. He returned home to enjoy daily activities such as driving his kids to school, but he said he also has been grinding on the practice range.

"It's nice to have a long extended period of time home where I can sort of let my guard down a little bit with my golf and really focus on them and focus on living a normal life and regrouping," Bradley said Tuesday. "I haven't been able to do that in probably a decade. It's been really, really nice.

"But I was eager to get back up out and play."

Whether his return would have been to get on a plane to Japan without a title to defend Bradley didn't say, but he always has enjoyed this week's event. That includes tying for seventh two years ago when he closed with a 65 at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He returned last year to shoot four rounds in the 60s and hold off Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam by a shot.

"This tournament, coming back here, brings back a lot of great memories," he said. "I really, really love playing in the country of Japan. I love the fans, I love the little cities that we've been able to explore. They're so clean and the food is so great.

"Being able to come over here as an American and win this tournament is a big deal. I really look forward to coming to Japan. It's been one of my favorite places to play."

