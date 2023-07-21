Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Kemba Walker signs 1-year contract with AS Monaco

By
Field Level Media
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker (34) reacts after a foul call during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Image: Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports

Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker signed a one-year contract with AS Monaco on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by Monaco, which won its first French pro league title last season by sweeping Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in the finals. Monaco finished in third place in the EuroLeague.

Walker, 33, averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in nine games (one start) last season with the Dallas Mavericks.

He has averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 750 career games (697 starts) with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Mavericks.

--Field Level Media