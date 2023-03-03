Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Kentucky's Will Levis to show off 'cannon' in QB workouts Saturday

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (QB08) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (QB08) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis can throw the ball a country mile. The Kentucky quarterback wouldn't dare pass on the opportunity to prove it to NFL general managers, coaches and peers at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Ja Morant's Instagram Live Debacle
Monday 4:13PM
We’re in the middle of Key & Peele’s ‘Obama’ sketch
Monday 3:38PM

"I've got a cannon, and I want to show it off," Levis said Friday morning, when attention was largely cast on those peers, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

Levis wasn't mincing words about displaying his greatest asset to pro scouts this weekend.

Advertisement

The Penn State transfer who spent two seasons with the Wildcats and compiled 43 touchdowns would put his arm strength up against anyone -- not just in this draft class.

"I've got the strongest arm of anyone in any draft class in recent memory," Levis said.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV
36% Off
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV

So smart
This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too.

Advertisement

Young will hold his on-field work until March 23 at the Alabama Pro Day in Tuscaloosa, which is scheduled to be a televised event aired by NFL Network.

Stroud, praised for uncanny accuracy, and Florida's Anthony Richardson are planning to throw Saturday. Richardson was asked Friday if he was aware some teammates thought he threw the ball too hard.

Advertisement

"I don't care if somebody complains about me throwing too hard. They better catch it," he said.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL