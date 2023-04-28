Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Kevin Durant, Nike agree to lifetime deal

By
Field Level Media
Apr 2, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A close up view of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoes before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Image: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and Nike are in agreement on a lifetime partnership.

The Phoenix Suns star made the announcement Friday on Boardroom, the media outlet he co-founded. He did not disclose financial terms.

Durant signed an endorsement deal with Nike as an NBA rookie in 2007. While the 16th Kevin Durant shoe is upcoming, his relationship with the company extends beyond footwear. Nike supports Durant's commitment to philanthropy, including basketball at the grassroots level through his Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James also have lifetime Nike deals.

"When I first signed with Nike, I couldn't have dreamed of how far we'd go in this partnership. We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically," Durant said in a post on Boardroom. "We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We've traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I'm excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal."

Durant, 34, is in his 15th season and is a 13-time All-Star. He led the Suns to a series win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media