Kevin Durant, Nike agree to lifetime deal

Kevin Durant and Nike are in agreement on a lifetime partnership.

The Phoenix Suns star made the announcement Friday on Boardroom, the media outlet he co-founded. He did not disclose financial terms.

Durant signed an endorsement deal with Nike as an NBA rookie in 2007. While the 16th Kevin Durant shoe is upcoming, his relationship with the company extends beyond footwear. Nike supports Durant's commitment to philanthropy, including basketball at the grassroots level through his Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan and LeBron James also have lifetime Nike deals.

"When I first signed with Nike, I couldn't have dreamed of how far we'd go in this partnership. We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically," Durant said in a post on Boardroom. "We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We've traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I'm excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal."

Save 33% $300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon Make your patio the place to be

This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is marked down from $900 to $600 on Amazon right now. Buy for $600 at Amazon Advertisement

Durant, 34, is in his 15th season and is a 13-time All-Star. He led the Suns to a series win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media