Kevin Durant ruled out Friday, but Suns debut close

Kevin Durant isn't quite ready to make his highly anticipated Phoenix Suns debut, but he's getting close. And his new teammates can't wait to be a part of it.

Durant on Thursday took part in the Suns' first official team activity since the All-Star break, a two-hour workout and scrimmage, according to ESPN. And while he will not make his Phoenix debut against Oklahoma City on Friday, he showed enough at the workout that he is expected to make his debut at some point during the four-game road trip that tips off Sunday in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported March 1 in Charlotte as Durant's target return date.

"I'm going to follow the training staff and go on the schedule they got me on," Durant said of the timeline for his return. "So hopefully soon after the break."

The Suns acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, won the NBA Most Valuable Player honor in 2013-14 and is a 13-time All-Star. He has been sidelined since last playing on Jan. 8 due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

In 39 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. In his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State and Brooklyn, he has averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

On Thursday, Durant left his new teammates hungry for that debut with the performance he put on in practice -- which reportedly was the club's longest of the season and included on-court officials.

"It's hard to put into words," Devin Booker said about playing with Durant. "I can't wait to do it against other teams."

Added big man Deandre Ayton: "Wearing the same jerseys, it was pretty cool and just seeing him and Book, he's scoring, Book scoring, 3. Dump it off to me. It's insane man."

Phoenix comes out of the break 32-28 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. But the Suns entered the time off on a bit of a roll, going 11-4 over their last 15 games.

--Field Level Media