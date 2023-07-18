Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Kings agree to 1-year deal with C Nerlens Noel

By
Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nerlens Noel (0) prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent center Nerlens Noel and the Sacramento Kings are in agreement on a one-year deal worth $3.1 million, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday

Noel, 29, played in just 17 games last season between Detroit and Brooklyn, averaging 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.

He averages 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds across nine seasons with six teams. He was selected No. 6 overall in the 2013 draft.

--Field Level Media