Kings agree to 1-year deal with C Nerlens Noel

Free agent center Nerlens Noel and the Sacramento Kings are in agreement on a one-year deal worth $3.1 million, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday

Noel, 29, played in just 17 games last season between Detroit and Brooklyn, averaging 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.

He averages 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds across nine seasons with six teams. He was selected No. 6 overall in the 2013 draft.

--Field Level Media