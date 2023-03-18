Kings beat Wizards for 11th win in last 13 games

Domantas Sabonis collected 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to lift the streaking Sacramento Kings to a 132-118 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Sabonis made 10 of 12 shots from both the floor and the free-throw line to send the Kings (43-27) to their 11th win in their last 13 contests overall and 13th in their last 17 on the road.

Sabonis recorded a triple-double (20 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) in Sacramento's 125-111 loss to Washington on Dec. 23.

Terence Davis scored 21 points, Keegan Murray had 19 and Malik Monk added 17 for the Kings, who shot a robust 55.8 percent from the floor (48 of 86) and 59.5 percent from 3-point range (22 of 37). Murray, Davis and Monk each sank five shots from beyond the arc.

Sacramento played without Kevin Huerter (right popliteus strain) and Trey Lyles (right shoulder soreness), while Washington star Kristaps Porzingis sat out with a non-COVID illness.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made 12 of 23 shots to finish with 33 points. He erupted for 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the previous meeting with the Kings.

Bradley Beal added 20 points for Washington (32-39), which fell for the seventh time in nine games despite shooting 45.1 percent from the floor on Saturday.

Sacramento erased an early 10-point deficit as Davis sank three 3-pointers and Murray added two to highlight a 22-8 run to end the first quarter.

The Kings pushed their advantage to 11 points at 71-60 at halftime after Murray made his third 3-pointer of the game with 32.1 seconds left in the second quarter.

Sacramento padded its cushion to 18 points at 97-79 after Davis sank a 3-pointer with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter. The Wizards whittled the deficit down to 13 early in the fourth quarter before Malik Monk converted from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions to give the Kings 118-99 lead.

The game's result was not in doubt the rest of the way.

