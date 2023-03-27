Kings defeat Blues, set point-streak record

Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings set a franchise record for the longest point streak with a 7-6 win against the visiting St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

The Kings improved to 10-0-2 in their past 12 games to surpass their previous longest point streak first set in 1974 and matched in 2011 and 2013.

Adrian Kempe also scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault produced three assists and Pheonix Copley made 16 saves for the Kings (43-20-10, 96 points), who pulled within two points of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division with nine games left for both teams.

Jordan Kyrou scored two goals, and Justin Faulk and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (33-34-6, 72 points), who were coming off a 6-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Joel Hofer gave up five goals on 17 shots before he was replaced by Jordan Binnington, who finished with 12 saves for St. Louis.

The Blues gave up three power-play goals and a short-handed one in the first period to fall behind 5-1.

The Blues gave up a goal in the opening minute for the third straight game when Arvidsson scored at 27 seconds for a 1-0 lead.

Alex Iafallo scored on the first power play for the Kings for a 2-0 lead at 2:48.

After Kempe scored short-handed to make it 3-0 at 7:35, Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis just as the same power play ended to make it 3-1 at 8:04.

Arvidsson and Moore scored on back-to-back power plays at 14:30 and 16:22 to stretch the lead to 5-1 and end the night for Hofer, who came in 3-0-1 in his past four starts.

After Faulk made it 5-2 at 3:09 of the second, Los Angeles had a chance to add to its lead, but Arvidsson missed a penalty shot at 11:27.

Buchnevich cut it to 5-3 at 16:05, and Kyrou scored on a power play to make it 5-4 at 17:35.

Kempe gave the Kings some breathing room with his career-high 36th goal at 4:37 of the third to make it 6-4.

Kasperi Kapanen came back with his third goal in the past two games to cut it to 6-5 at 8:11, but Drew Doughty answered with his team's fourth power-play goal 39 seconds later to make it 7-5.

Kyrou scored with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker to make it 7-6 with 49 seconds left.

--Field Level Media