Kings GM Monte McNair voted NBA's top executive

Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair is the 2022-23 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the league announced Wednesday

In his third season with the Kings, McNair assembled a squad that finished 48-34 and snapped a 16-year playoff drought

McNair hired head coach Mike Brown last May. Brown was recently voted the first-ever unanimous NBA Coach of the Year.

McNair orchestrated the acquisitions of Kevin Huerter (trade) and Malik Monk (free agency) and drafted Keegan Murray in the first round last June. Murray finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year voting announced Tuesday.

Before joining the Kings in September 2020, McNair spent 13 years in the Houston Rockets' front office

Sacramento won the Pacific Division but lost in seven games to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, the club's first postseason appearance since 2006.

--Field Level Media