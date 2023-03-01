Kings hold off Thunder for fourth straight win

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Harrison Barnes scored 29 points to lead five players in double figures as the visiting Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 123-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Sacramento, which improved to a season-high 11 games over .500 after beating Oklahoma City for the second time in three days.

Kevin Huerter tallied 20 points and nine assists, Davion Mitchell scored 15 points and Keegan Murray had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma City, which lost its fourth straight, battled back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game at 98 with 8:50 remaining. Barnes scored eight points during a 12-2 run to help Sacramento regain control.

Mitchell, who started in place of injured point guard De'Aaron Fox (left wrist soreness), sealed the victory with four points in the final minute.

Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 27 points and eight assists, while Dario Saric added 21 points. Luguentz Dort and Kenrich Williams each scored 11 points, and Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins chipped in 10 apiece.

The Thunder played without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his third straight game. Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks fifth in the league in scoring at 31 points per game, entered into health and safety protocol after missing the previous two games due to an abdominal strain and right ankle soreness.

Sacramento shot 52.4 percent from the field and 15 of 42 (35.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Sacramento led 44-38 after recording its second-highest-scoring first quarter this season. The Kings shot 65.2 percent for the quarter, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

After falling behind by 16 points midway through the second quarter, Oklahoma City closed on an 18-7 run to pull within 71-66 at the break.

Sabonis scored 17 points in the first half to lead the Kings, who had 19 assists on 23 made baskets.

After Barnes hit a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to push Sacramento's lead to 89-72, Oklahoma City answered again by closing the period on a 15-4 run.

--Field Level Media