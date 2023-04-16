Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Kings looking into arena ejection of rapper E-40

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 15, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three point basket over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center.
Apr 15, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three point basket over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center.
Image: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings said they are looking into hip-hop performer E-40's ejection from the arena during Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors -- a move he contended was racially motivated

Watch
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Wednesday 5:47PM
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM

"The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made," the team said in a statement issued Sunday

Advertisement

E-40, born Earl Stevens, is a fervent Warriors fan, and he was on hand in Sacramento as the Kings defeated the Warriors 126-123 to take Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series

The rapper, who was sitting near the Warriors bench, said he was heckled throughout the game

Top Image
Tout Image
Up to 41% off
Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Expand your PS5 storage
This is the version with the built-in heatsink which requires nothing else to install into your PS5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings' security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena," the 55-year-old said in a statement, per The Athletic

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that -- despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur -- racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a White woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

Advertisement

"I've attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings security team and I'm calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.

The series resumes Monday night in Sacramento, with Game 3 set for Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media