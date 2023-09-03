NBA

Kings sign JaVale McGee to contract

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) handles the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Feb 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) handles the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings signed veteran center JaVale McGee to a contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Kings on Saturday.

The Dallas Mavericks waived McGee on Tuesday, 13 months after signing him to a three-year, $17.2 million deal.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

In Sacramento, he'll compete to back up three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who averaged 19.1 points and 12.3 rebounds last season as the Kings made their first postseason appearance since 2006.

Advertisement

McGee, 35, averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games (seven starts) with the Mavericks in 2022-23.

The 7-footer has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 boards in 863 games (343 starts) with eight teams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A first-round pick by the Washington Wizards in 2008, McGee has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020). He also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

McGee's mother, Pamela, was selected by the Sacramento Monarchs with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 WNBA Draft.

—Field Level Media