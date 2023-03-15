Kings' Trey Lyles suspended 1 game, Bucks' Brook Lopez fined

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles has been suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has been fined $25,000, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The punishments stem from their respective roles in an on-court altercation with 15.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Milwaukee's 133-124 road win over Sacramento on Monday.

Lyles fouled Giannis Antetokounmpo and gave the Milwaukee star a small push in the back. Lopez then got in the face of Lyles, who pushed the Bucks center in the face and sparked a scrum that required multiple players and referees to separate them.

Lyles was assessed two technical fouls and ejected for his actions, while Lopez received one technical foul and was tossed from the game.

Per the NBA, Lyles will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.

Lyles, 27, is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 61 games off the bench this season for the Kings.

Lopez, 34, is contributing 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 68 games (all starts) this season for the Bucks.

