Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle injures ankle

Having already locked up their best record in a decade and closing in on clinching a playoff berth, the New York Knicks haven't had much in the way of bad news this season

Now they're holding their breath that doesn't change in the regular season's closing days.

All-Star forward Julius Randle, who hasn't missed a game this season, sprained his left ankle in New York's 101-92 home win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Knicks are uncertain of his status going forward

Randle sustained the injury in the second quarter, rolling his ankle while landing on Bam Adebayo's foot as Randle grabbed an offensive rebound.

After getting up, Randle had a visible limp and was clearly in pain. He nonetheless made one of his two free throws (Adebayo was called for a foul on the play) before the Knicks removed him from the game. The team announced the injury and declared him out for the game at halftime

After the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said more tests would be performed on Randle's ankle Thursday

The Knicks ended the night 44-33, in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are guaranteed to finish with their best record in an 82-game season since going 54-28 in the 2012-13 season. Randle, an All-Star for the second time this season, leads the team in scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.0 boards per game)

Randle scored three points and grabbed five rebounds in 15 minutes on Wednesday.

