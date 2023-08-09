Knicks G Josh Hart agrees to 4-year, $81M extension

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart agreed to a four-year, $81 million extension, his agents confirmed Wednesday

Hart's deal delivers a total of $94 million through the 2027-28 season, Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn of CAA Sports told ESPN

Hart, who became eligible to sign the contract extension Wednesday, picked up his $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season in June

Hart, 28, joined the Knicks in a February 2023 trade deadline deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 25 games (one start) with New York in the regular season, and posted 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 11 playoff games (five starts)

He has career averages of 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 372 games (170 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Blazers and Knicks

Hart is currently playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup

