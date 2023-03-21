Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Knicks legend Willis Reed dies at 80

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; A basketball sits on the foul line during a time out during the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.
Jan 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; A basketball sits on the foul line during a time out during the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary New York Knicks center/power forward Willis Reed died at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
'Once you put the hair on...' | Russell Hornsby on playing Don King
Yesterday
'Glory Road is the best sports movie because I'm in it' says Mehcad Brooks
Yesterday

Per multiple reports, Willis suffered from congestive heart problems over approximately the past year.

Reed is best known for the iconic moment in which he emerged from the tunnel at Madison Square Garden to take the court for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. His availability for that game was unknown -- reportedly even to his teammates -- given he was nursing a right thigh injury.

Advertisement

Reed provided an emotional lift for the Knicks in their 113-99 victory over the Lakers. He finished with just four points and three rebounds in that game.

"Willis Reed was the ultimate team player and consummate leader," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "My earliest and fondest memories of NBA basketball are of watching Willis, who embodied the winning spirit that defined the New York Knicks' championship teams in the early 1970s. He played the game with remarkable passion and determination, and his inspiring comeback in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains one of the most iconic moments in all of sports.

G/O Media may get a commission
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal
24 hour deals
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal

Discover Samsung!
Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales.

Advertisement

"We send our deepest condolences to Willis' wife, Gail, his family and his many friends and fans."

A league MVP in 1970, Reed was named the NBA Finals MVP that season as well as in 1973. The Knicks won the NBA title in both seasons -- the last two in the franchise's history.

Advertisement

A seven-time All-Star, Reed averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds in 650 career games -- all with New York. He was the first member of the Knicks to have his number retired.

"The Knicks organization is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Captain, Willis Reed," the Knicks said in a statement. "As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind -- the unmatched leadership, sacrifice and work ethic that personified him as a champion among champions. His is a legacy that will live forever."

Advertisement

Reed was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA