Knicks race past Heat in 4th quarter, level series 1-1

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 111-105 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, leveling their Eastern Conference semifinal series at one win apiece

Brunson made 10 of 19 shots from the floor -- including 6 of 10 from 3-point range -- for the fifth-seeded Knicks. Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday in Miami

Advertisement

New York's Julius Randle collected 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his return after sitting out the series opener due to a sprained left ankle. RJ Barrett sank five 3-pointers to highlight his 24-point performance. Josh Hart added 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Miami leading scorer Jimmy Butler sat out Game 2 after sustaining a sprained right ankle during the fourth quarter of the series opener on Sunday afternoon.

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Caleb Martin recorded 22 points and eight rebounds and Gabe Vincent added 21 points for the eighth-seeded Heat. Max Strus finished with 17 points and Bam Adebayo collected 15 points, eight rebound and six assists

Miami built a 93-87 lead before New York scored 14 of the next 17 points to claim a five-point advantage with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Brunson sank two 3-pointers and a pair of jumpers during that sequence before Kyle Lowry and Adebayo each made a basket to trim the Knicks' lead to 101-100 with 1:58 to play

Advertisement

Hart halted that momentum by draining a 3-pointer, and New York added four free throws to extend its lead to 108-100 with 31.5 seconds left. Vincent made a driving layup and Duncan Robinson drained a 3-pointer to bring Miami within three points before Hart sank three of four free throws to seal the win.

Vincent sank a pair of 3-pointers and added a driving layup to give Miami a 90-85 lead with 7:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Hartenstein countered with a short jumper, but Martin answered by draining an uncontested 3-pointer.

Advertisement

Martin sank a 3-pointer to extend Miami's lead to 46-38 with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter. Randle answered by scoring the next eight points for his team to highlight a 13-5 run before Kevin Love sank a 3-pointer to give the Heat a 54-51 advantage entering halftime

--Field Level Media